‘Decision to Leave’ Returns to Cinemas With Conversation Between Park Chan-Wook and Bong Joon-Ho (EXCLUSIVE)

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-wook’s haunting new thriller, will return to cinemas on Feb. 13.

But there’s a twist. The version that screens in theaters will also include a new conversation between Park and Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director of “Parasite.” Mubi is distributing the film.

“Decision to Leave” has been one of the most-acclaimed movies of the year. It captured the best director prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and has been shortlisted for the best international feature award at the 95th Academy Awards. It is expected to be a top contender for that honor. “Decision to Leave” has already been nominated for best motion picture – non-english language film at the Golden Globes, as well as best foreign language film at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and best international film at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Park is one of South Korea’s most renowned filmmakers. His previous works include “The Handmaiden” and “Oldboy.”

“Decision to Leave” follows an insomniac detective who becomes entangled with a mysterious widow as he investigates the death of her husband. It’s unclear if the husband died while climbing a mountain or if he was pushed to his death by his wife, who seems to be insufficiently grief-stricken. The film uses this story to spin a Hitchcock-ian look at obsession. Jessica Kiang wrote in her Variety review, “At the peak of his powers, full of wit and melancholy, Park Chan-wook creates the platonic ideal of the romantic, elaborate noir thriller.”

Watch the conversation between Park and Bong: