‘Deadpool 3’ First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine’s Classic Yellow-Blue Suit and Teams Up With Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman promised fans that his return as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” would not screw with “Logan,” the 2017 “X-Men” tentpole that brought an end to the superhero’s movie arc by killing him off. It appears Jackman was telling the truth, as a first look at “Deadpool 3” shared on Jackman and co-star Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram finds Wolverine sporting his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books. This appears not to be the iteration of Wolverine that Jackman previously played, as the superhero has never worn this costume on the big screen before.

“Deadpool 3” is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Reynolds in “Free Guy” and the Netflix tentpole “The Adam Project.” Not much is known about the film’s plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds in “Deadpool 3” are returning players like Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, plus newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. It’s also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will appear as Elektra, reprising the character from Ben Affleck’s 2003 “Daredevil” and her own 2005 spinoff movie after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

Levy told Collider last year that maintaining the franchise’s R-rated edge was integral when he agreed to direct the movie. In other words, just because “Deadpool 3” is a Disney movie doesn’t mean there won’t be curse words and raunchy humor. “Deadpool 3” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also stressed last year that Disney would not be screwing with the franchise’s R rating.

“They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know?” the duo told The Playlist. “It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘You know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support.”

“It’s been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?’ What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool,’” Reese added of Marvel’s views on the franchise’s future. “So they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith.”

“Deadpool 3” is set to open in theaters on May 3, 2024.