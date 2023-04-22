‘Dead Ringers’ Star Rachel Weisz Says New TV Adaptation ‘Twisted,’ But Also ‘Darkly Humorous’

Rachel Weisz is both executive producer and star of Amazon Prime Video’s limited series “Dead Ringers.”

“It’s a psychosexual thriller about codependence,” the Oscar-winner told Variety at the show’s New York City premiere. “It’s twisted and entertaining and darkly humorous.”

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film, Weisz plays twin doctors who share an unapologetic desire to push the boundaries on medical ethics as they challenge antiquated birthing practices to bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Simultaneously juggling the characters of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, the sisters are gender-swapped in the remake of the movie that starred Jeremy Irons as the twin doctors.

As a producer, Weisz says she was “involved in it from beginning to end” with Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch, who served as showrunner.

“It has been a great joy working with Alice these past three years. It has been a journey,” Weisz said while introducing the screening to the at the Metrograph Theater.

Birch shared more details on the collaborative process and their reimagination of the iconic film. The duo hired a mostly female crew. “Most of our directors are women and the DP. Honestly, we approached the best people for the job and the people that we felt excited by,” Birch said. “These were the people that we felt would respond to the world and the storytelling. It was wonderful to work with so many brilliant women.”

“I felt incredibly safe,” co-star Britne Oldford told Variety. “It was the safest, warmest set that I’ve been on, and it has made me feel it was the set where I felt the most understood as a person. That goes a long way.”

Immediately following the premiere, guests walked down the street for an intimate party at Casino. Weisz was cheered on as she stepped inside the venue. Ensemble cast members Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade warmly embraced her as she was then greeted by a surprise guest — husband Daniel Craig. The “Skyfall” leading man casually mingled with the group as his wife quickly posed for photos before running back to join the celebration.

The guest list also included producers Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Erica Kay and Anne Carey. Twin DJs added to the affair as they spun “Super Freak” and “Hella Good” for guests as they toasted with champagne.

“Dead Ringers” is available on Prime Video.