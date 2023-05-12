Tribeca Selection ‘Dead Girls Dancing’ Set for Cannes Film Market Launch by Totem Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

German writer-director Anna Roller’s feature debut “Dead Girls Dancing” is set to launch at the Cannes film market.

Totem Films is handling international sales while WME Independent is looking after U.S. sales.

The film will have a premiere co-hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival and the Munich International Film Festival in June.

The film follows recent high school graduates Ira, Malin and Ka on a road trip across Italy who pick up the intriguing backpacker Zoe. As the four girls stumble across an abandoned village, they start to experiment with the limits of their newly found freedom, away from the expectations of their parents and teachers.

The cast includes Luna Jordan (“Fox in a Hole”), Noemi Liv Nicolaisen (“Servus Papa – See You in Hell”), Katharina Stark (“Pan Tau”) and Sara Giannelli (“Daisy Jones & The Six”).

The film is produced by Kalekone Film, Totem Atelier, Rat Pack Filmproduktion and Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion. Producers include Katharina Kolleczek, Lea Neu, Laure Parleani, Bérénice Vincent, Christian Becker and Uli Putz, with Elsa Storms serving as associate producer.

Roller has previously written and directed several short films that have won awards and placed her in talent showcases at European film festivals such as Karlovy Vary and Les Arcs. A graduate of Munich Film School, Roller’s short films “Pan” and “The Last Children in Paradise” have gained her worldwide notice, screening at more than 60 film festivals. Her short “Brat” won the German Short Award in 2022.

Roller is represented by WME and Ithaka Media.

Watch the trailer here: