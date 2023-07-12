DC Studios Appoints Candice McDonough as Publicity and Communications Chief

Candice McDonough has been appointed to the newly created role of executive VP of publicity and communications for DC Studios.

In the new position, she will oversee media relations, publicity, as well as external and employee communications. McDonough is moving from parent company Warner Bros. Film Group, where she led communication for more than five years. She will report to DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Candice is not only one of the smartest communications strategists out there, but we also know firsthand that she has a unique knack for partnering with creative talent to ensure their work is presented in the strongest and most compelling way,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to welcome Candice to DC and our senior team.”

In addition to McDonough’s move, Gary Barbosa has been named director of integrated marketing and creative at DC Studios.

Previously, communication efforts for all things DC Studios landed under the broader Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group umbrella. McDonough’s hiring comes at a period of transition for the comic book empire, which recently appointed Gunn and Safran to streamline the creative vision of DC and fashion a viable rival to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their new era will begin with 2025’s “Superman: Legacy,” which is set to star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

“I am thrilled to join DC Studios at such a momentous time, working for leaders who have an inspired, singular vision for the iconic DC Universe across film, television, and animation,” McDonough said. “While this role is new, I have been fortunate to work with both James and Peter as filmmakers for many years, and l look forward to doing so even more closely while remaining part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

McDonough first joined Warner Bros. in 2001, working in publicity for New Line Cinema, and she was promoted in 2012 to overseeing publicity and corporate communications for New Line Cinema as well as Warner Bros. Studio Operations. After spending two years managing communications for EuropaCorp, she returned to Warner Bros. in 2018 to lead theatrical communications for Warner Bros. Pictures Group. McDonough is a graduate of Boston College.