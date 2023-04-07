David Finfer, Oscar-Nominated Editor of ‘The Fugitive,’ Dies at 80

David Finfer, the Academy Award-nominated film editor of “The Fugitive,” died on Monday following complications that resulted from a heart attack. He was 80.

Finfer was nominated for the Oscar as well as the American Cinema Editors and BAFTA awards for editing the 1993 film “The Fugitive,” which starred Harrison Ford.

He worked with Albert Brooks on several movies including “Real Life,” “”Lost in America,” “Modern Romance” and “Defending Your Life.”

Finfer’s career as a film editor took off with his first feature credit on “Ya Gotta Walk it like You Talk it or You’ll Lose that Beat.” He continued to work on a number of comedy and teen/family movies including “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” “Snow Day,” “Waiting…” and “The Tooth Fairy.”

His other editing credits include “Inside Out,” “Soul Man” and “Boxing Helena.”

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1942, Finfer served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After his service, Finfer obtained a bachelors degree in economics from Alfred University.

After pursuing his initial studies, Finfer began his career in entertainment as an agent at Creative Management Associates in New York City where he worked with icons such as Joan Crawford, Elsa Lanchester and Judy Garland. From there, Finfer moved to Los Angeles where he began his studies at the American Film Institute while continuing to work on a variety of television and film projects.

He additionally served on the AMPAS foreign film committee.

Finfer is survived by his wife; Cinnia, two children; Scott and Natalie, his brothers; Paul and Norman, and numerous nieces and nephews.