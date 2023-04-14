David Arquette Was Torn About Seeing ‘Scream VI’ After Dewey Was Killed Off: ‘It Was Sad’

David Arquette admits seeing “Scream 6” wasn’t easy after his beloved Dewey character was killed off in the fifth installment of the horror franchise.

“It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it,” the actor told me Thursday at the premiere of his new Peacock series, “Mrs. Davis,” at the DGA in West Hollywood. “I loved it.”

He continued, “It was sad. I had lots of FOMO.”

In a surprise twist in “Scream 5,” Dewey is done in by Ghostface. It takes place in a hospital after Dewey rescues the new protagonist, Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). While Dewey has come close to death in the other movies, fans were shocked to see him finished off.

Soon after the release of “Scream 5,” Arquette talked to Variety about first reading Dewey’s death in the script. “I read it,” he said. “I put it down. I took a deep breath. It was sad. I mean, it’s something that I’ve been a part of for so long. So I had to process that.”

He also recalled filming the scene. “It was really difficult because it was during COVID, so it’s harder to have that connection with the crew because you’re not hanging out after work,” he said. “So I did the scene, I went to the hotel, and I just kind of sat with it. Then I packed up and left. It was a big portion of my life coming to a close and a lot to process.”

“Mrs. Davis,” a wacky action dramedy from creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, stars Betty Gilpin as a nun who’s on a quest to find the holy grail while she’s also battling the forces of a mysterious AI.

Arquette plays Gilpin’s father, a magician who used his daughter when she was a young girl to con his audiences into thinking he actually could do magic tricks.

Arquette prepared for the work by studying with a magician in Nashville. “He showed me things like how to cut a deck of cards with one hand,” Arquette said. “I could barely do it. I have big clunky hands. I’m a horrible magician. But it was fun to learn and study some of the behind-the-scenes things.”

“Mrs. Davis” premiers on Peacock on April 20.