 Daveed Diggs Joins Andrew Stanton’s ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ at Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

Daveed Diggs has been cast in a new live-action film from noted Pixar director Andrew Stanton.

The “Hamilton” and “Blindspotting” star joins “SNL” alum Kate McKinnon and Rashida Jones in “In the Blink of an Eye,” from Searchlight Pictures. The film follows three storylines spanning thousands of years, pondering hope, connection and the circle of life.

Stanton was the lone director on animated hits like “Finding Nemo,” its sequel “Finding Dory” and “WALL-E.” He’s also helmed episodes of “Stranger Things” and “Better Call Saul.” Colby Day wrote the script and will executive produce. Jared Ian Goldman (“Ingrid Goes West”) is producing. Searchlight production SVP Taylor Friedman and creative exec Apolline Berty are overseeing for the studio, reporting to production and development heads Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Diggs is an actor, rapper, writer and producer best known for originating the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in “Hamilton.” He received a Tony and Grammy award for his stage performance in addition to an Emmy nomination for the Disney+ film version. Diggs serves as the co-creator, co-executive producer and writer of the hit series “Blindspotting,” which recently premiered its second season at SXSW. It will air on Starz this April. The series is based on the 2018 critically acclaimed Lionsgate feature and Sundance player of the same name, which Diggs co-wrote, produced and starred in.

He’s currently playing in Apple’s “Extrapolations” alongside an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington. His additional credits include “Snowpiercer,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Soul,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “Velvet Buzzsaw” and “Star Wars Resistance.” Diggs will next star in the live-action Disney film “The Little Mermaid,” voicing the role of Sebastian.

