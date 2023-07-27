Dave Ligorner Joins Creative Advertising Agency Major Major 

Major Major, the Los Angeles-based full-service creative advertising agency, has welcomed Dave Ligorner as its latest addition to the company.

Hailing from his previous role at Buddha Jones, Ligorner is an impactful horror, indie and tentpole trailer producer. With 20 years in the field, Ligorner has produced several DC film trailers, including the 2023 Ezra Miller-led “The Flash,” David F. Sandberg’s “Shazam” (2019) and “Black Adam” (2022) which starred Dwayne Johnson.

“Dave and I have been friends and competitors for over a decade. I’ve always been impressed by his creativity and leadership, said Major Major CEO Craig Platt. “He began his career as an incredible editor and then transitioned into a formidable producer. Des, Chris and the entire team are lucky to have him join the company.”

His additional credits include producing the trailers for “IT,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Ready Player One, “Hereditary” and across “The Conjuring” universe.

“I was excited to join a shop where there was a culture that focused on collaboration and creativity,” said Ligorner. “I’m excited to get started and contribute to the [Major Major] team.”

Major Major specializes in A/V marketing materials, spanning from trailers to TV spots. The company is the vision of partners Platt, Des Esposito, Chris Nesheim, Dave Ligorner along with creative director Josh Beaumont and executive vice president of music Toddrick Spalding.

“Our team is the best our industry has to offer. The company is built on our desire to collaborate and bring the best creative out of every person and project we work with,” said Platt, who earned a Golden Trailer award for Sandra Bullock’s “Gravity,” in addition toClios and Golden Trailers for “Judas and The Black Messiah,” “Hangover Part III,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “The Suicide Squad.”