‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Leo Grande’ Actor Daryl McCormack to Feature Alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Twisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Daryl McCormack is set to feature alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s “Twisters,” a sequel to 1996’s “Twister,” Variety has learned.

McCormack will play a supporting role to Daisy Edgar Jones’ character, Variety understands.

“Minari” helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith. “Twisters” is set to release on July 19, 2024.

McCormack starred with Emma Thompson in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” for which he was nominated for leading actor at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards. He was also nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. The actor’s credits also include hit series “Bad Sisters,” for which he was nominated in the best actor in a supporting role – drama category at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996’s “Twister” made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (“Speed”) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, plot details for “Twisters” remain under wraps. The original “Twister” followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunt down the most powerful tornado in decades.

Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing “Twisters,” with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (“Jurassic World Dominion”) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell was in talks to star in the film.

Variety has reached out to Universal for confirmation of McCormack’s casting.