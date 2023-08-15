Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Actor, Dies at 36

Darren Kent, an actor who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “EastEnders” and more, died on Friday. He was 36.

His death was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” wrote the agency. “His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

Kent was born and raised in Essex and attended Italia Conti, graduating in 2007. His first major acting role was in the 2008 horror “Mirrors.” He went on to appear in an episode of “Game of Thrones,” playing a goatherd in Slavers Bay, and most recently played a reanimated corpse in the 2023 film “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

His additional credits include “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Marshal’s Law,” “Bloody Cuts,” “The Frankenstein Chronicles, “Blood Drive,” “Les Misérables,” “Green Fingers,” “EastEnders,” “Happy Hours,” “Love Without Walls” and “Birds Sorrow.”

Kent notably won best actor at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for his role as Danny, a boy with a rare skin condition that did not allow him to be in the sun, in “Sunny Boy.” Like his character in the film, Kent also battled with a skin disorder, in addition to osteoporosis and arthritis. He was also an award-winning writer and director, having helmed the 2021 short “You Know Me,” which earned him a January Award.