Damson Idris Joins Brad Pitt in Apple Original Films Formula One Feature

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris will appear opposite Brad Pitt in a new Formula One racing film from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski. The untitled movie is being made by Apple Original Films and will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Kosinski will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner, and Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Ehren Kruger, who did similar honors on “Top Gun: Maverick,” is writing the screenplay.

The racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Idris will play his teammate. Aside from that, engines will be revved, finish lines will be crossed, cars will collide… OK, we really have no idea what happens on or off the track. But since the movie is being made in cooperation with Formula One, the action sequences will likely be a standout.

Idris’ film credits include starring alongside Anthony Mackie in Netflix’s “Outside the Wire” and acting opposite Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s “Farming,” for which Idris won the best performance award at the Edinburgh Film Festival. He has also guest starred in “Black Mirror” and Jordan Peele’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone.”

Apple, a relative newcomer to the world of moviemaking, has lined up an impressive film slate. It’s about to debut Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Cannes — that film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. It is also set to release Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. And it’s fully in the Brad Pitt business. In addition to the Formula One movie, Apple is backing an untitled film from “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” Jon Watts that will star Pitt and George Clooney.

As for Idris, he is repped by CAA, M88 and attorney John Meigs.