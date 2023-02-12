‘Creed III’ Super Bowl Trailer: Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Face Off in Dodger Stadium

“Creed” fans have received one last peek at Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut during Super Bowl LVII.

On March 3, Jordan will return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in “Creed III,” marking the ninth installation of the “Rocky” franchise.

But Jordan’s Creed no longer has Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa by his side. While Stallone isn’t returning due to creative differences, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will reprise their roles as Creed’s girlfriend Bianca and stepmother Mary Anne, respectively. Jonathan Majors has joined the production as Anderson “Damian” Dame, a new rival to Creed.

The trailer teases how Adonis has since made peace with living up to the legacy of his late father, Apollo Creed. But as he embraces his independent career as Adonis, his past sneaks up on him yet again when Anderson (Majors) returns after an 18-year prison sentence. One night as kids, Adonis and Anderson are stopped by cops, and subsequently Anderson is put in prison for nearly two decades. As a former boxer, Anderson returns to avenge the life he believes he was robbed of, even if that means facing Adonis in the ring in a massive event at Dodger Stadium. In a quick look the Super Bowl spot reveals the stadium absolutely packed with fans cheering on this huge showdown, clearly Anderson finds quite a collection of cheerleaders.

The film was originally to be released on Nov. 23, 2022, but MGM postponed the release for March 3. “Creed III” was written by Keenan Coogler (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard”). The screenplay is based on a story by “Creed I” director, Ryan Coogler.

