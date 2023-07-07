23 Years Ago, Harrison Ford Laughed at Jokes About Playing Indiana Jones at 80 Years Old: ‘Indiana Jones and the Comfortable Bed’

A July 2000 clip from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” has gone viral on social media for featuring the eponymous late night host making a joke to Harrison Ford about the actor playing Indiana Jones when he’s 80 years old. That panned out to be somewhat true in the recently-released “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opened in theaters just a few weeks before Ford turns 81.

“People will never get tired of that genre,” O’Brien told Ford at the time. “When you’re 80 you could just do ones where they bring the treasures to you.”

Ford burst into laughter, with O’Brien adding that an “Indiana Jones” movie starring an 80-year-old Harrison Ford could be titled, “Indiana Jones and the Comfortable Bed.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” marks Ford’s final outing as the iconic archeologist. While he is done with playing Indiana Jones, Ford has no plans to retire from acting as he turns 81. He just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain America: Brave New World,” which recently wrapped production in Atlanta, and he’s got the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking” and the Paramount+ drama “1923” heading into second seasons once the writers strike concludes.

When asked last month if he plans to retire, Ford said, “I don’t. I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones. I want to be helpful”

“It is the people you get to work with,” he added about why he wants to keep acting. “The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on.”

Ford’s “Dial of Destiny” promotional tour reunited him with Conan O’Brien on the latter’s “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. Their discussion went viral after Ford roasted O’Brien for having a note reminding him that Ford played Han Solo in “Star Wars.”

“You can’t fucking remember that?” Ford asked O’Brien.

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien said. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the ‘Star Wars’ films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.’”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is now playing in theaters nationwide.