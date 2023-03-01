Coldplay Concert Film Featuring BTS’ Jin Sets April Release Dates

A film of Coldplay’s sold-out 10-night concert run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium in 2022 will get a worldwide release in April from Trafalgar Releasing.

The concert was part of the band’s “Music Of The Spheres” world tour, which sold more than six million tickets.

The film, “Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate,” is the director’s cut of the Oct. 28, 2022 worldwide live broadcast of the show across 81 countries. It will feature remixed/remastered sound and visuals captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The cinema presentation includes footage that wasn’t shown during the live broadcast and will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

The concert sees the band perform hits from across their career including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida,” “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “My Universe” and features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his single “The Astronaut.”

In addition to standard cinema formatting, the film will be released in CJ 4D Plex’s premium film formats, ScreenX, 4DX and 4DXScreen.

The concert film will be shown in thousands of cinemas across the globe on April 19 and 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produce alongside CJ 4DPlex. Tickets will be available from March 8 on coldplaycinema.live.

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing, said: “Following our hugely successful and record-breaking live event with Coldplay last year we’re delighted to be bringing these incredible shows back to cinemas in a new form for 2023. This new vision of the concerts, along with the new cinema-exclusive behind the scenes documentary, will provide an unmissable event, both for fans who attended the live screenings and those joining for the first time. We are also excited to showcase the film in ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen through our partners at CJ 4DPlex, giving audiences an even deeper experience of these landmark shows.”

Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX, added: “We are excited to once again partner with Coldplay and Trafalgar Releasing on this exciting cinematic presentation. ScreenX and 4DX will deliver the most immersive way to watch the band’s historic concert from Buenos Aires. In particular, ScreenX will be visually stunning thanks to Paul Dugdale’s cinematic vision – and his use of three ScreenX cameras throughout the shoot – which will amplify ScreenX’s 270 degree panoramic viewing experience and make this a truly magical event for global cinemas around the world.”

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.