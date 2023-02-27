The Actor Who Played Cocaine Bear on Set Studied ‘The Revenant’ Bear and Baloo in ‘Jungle Book’: I Had to Breathe ‘The Way a Bear Would’

The cocaine bear in Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear” is an impressive feat of visual effects wizardry, but there was an actual person behind the 500-pound, drug-addicted beast. Meet Allan Henry, the motion capture performer who played the bear on set so that actors such as Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, and Alden Ehrenreich had something real to interact with during scenes. When Liotta fights the bear in the film’s third act, for instance, he was actually facing off with Henry on set.

Henry is a motion capture veteran who already has experience playing animals thanks to his work on the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy. But the actor said said in an interview with /Film that “Cocaine Bear” was a different beast because the eponymous animal is not as humanistic as the apes in “Planet of the Apes.”

“On films like the ‘Apes’ trilogy or ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ there’s something more human about those characters because of their enhanced intelligence and their greater experience, whereas Cokey is just a bear,” Henry said. “Well, I shouldn’t say just a bear. Cokey is a bear. The challenge was trying to move as close as I could to how a bear would move, the pace that a bear would take, the way that a bear would breathe and explore the environment around them.”

To properly play a bear, Henry turned to some of the cinema’s most memorable beasts.

“Yeah, I looked at bears that have been in media, like the bear from ‘The Revenant,'” he said. “I worked on ‘The Jungle Book’ — at Weta, we did some stuff, so I looked at what we had done with Baloo for those sequences. But a lot of it was nature documentaries and CCTV footage and camera footage of people who were like, ‘There’s a bear in my backyard tearing up my car.'”

In an Instagram post from Ehrenreich below, moviegoers can see what Henry looked like on set while playing the cocaine bear.

“There’s a ring that supports your forearm and then rods that come down the sides and there’s a hand grip so I can hold onto it,” Henry said of his crutches-like outfit. “And then that extends even further to essentially a foot or a prosthetic, like a rubber ball or something. It means that the length of my arm is now half a meter longer. And then I have a helmet, very similar to the camera rigs we would use normally in performance capture to capture facial performance. And it has aluminum bars coming out, which have a silicone bear snout and mouth with little ping pong balls for eyes so that I can manipulate it and move it from my neck.”

“When Cokey interacts with the environment or with other actors, I can nuzzle them and move against them without causing any damage because the silicone is soft and moves the same way that skin would move,” he added.

“Cocaine Bear” over-performed at the box office in its debut weekend with $23 million. The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.