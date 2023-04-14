Clint Eastwood Sets ‘Juror No. 2’ at Warner Bros., Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Early Talks to Star

Legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is closing in on his next project, with plans to direct “Juror No. 2.”

The legal drama is set up at Warner Bros., with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette circling the lead roles. Eastwood will direct and produce the project alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier. Jonathan Abrams penned the script.

“Juror No. 2” will take place during a murder trial and follows a juror (Hoult), who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death. He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in. Collette would play the prosecutor.

Warner Bros. is nearing a green light on the project, with a production start eyed for June, following Eastwood’s 93rd birthday on May 31.

An Oscar winner for “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s last movie was 2021’s “Cry Macho,” a modern-day Western. Eastwood’s storied filmography, both in front of and behind the camera, also includes “Dirty Harry,” “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” “Mystic River,” “Letters from Iwo Jima”and “American Sniper.”

Hoult stars in “Renfield,” Universal’s horror comedy which debuts in theaters this weekend, and a third season of Hulu’s “The Great” debuting next month. (Hoult was nominated for an Emmy for Season 2.) He’s next set to star in Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu,” opposite Willem Dafoe, Emma Corin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Hoult is repped by UTA.

Collette will next be seen in “The Power,” a fantasy series for Amazon’s Prime Video and stars in Catherine Hardwicke’s “Mafia Mamma,” which is in theaters now. Next up, Collette will star opposite Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and Mark Ruffalo in Bong Joon Ho’s “Mickey 17,” which will be released by Warner Bros in 2024. She is repped by CAA.