Saban Films Takes Worldwide Rights to Starry Crime Thrilller ‘Clean Up Crew’ (EXCLUSIVE) 

Saban Films has secured global distribution rights to the crime thriller “Clean Up Crew” in all territories but Spain and Italy.

“The Survivalist” helmer Jon Keeyes directs Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Oscar winner Melissa Leo and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas in the tale of a crime scene clean-up crew that finds a briefcase full of cash on a routine job. The discovery sends them unwittingly into battle with mobsters, hitmen and a corrupt government hellbent on the briefcase’s return.

The cast is rounded out by Ekaterina Baker (“The Protégé”), Andy Kellegher (“Game of Thrones”) and Laurence Kinlan (“Ned Kelly”). The project hails from Yale Entertainment and was produced by the label’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael J. Rothstein, with Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures. Additional producers include Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun and Kurt Ebner.

Executive producers include Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda, Richard Switzer, Aden Darmody, Tyler Konney, Grant S. Johnson, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Matt Helderman, Luke Taylor, Will Hirschfeld, Kade Thomas, Colby Cote, Grady Craig, Swen Temmel, Ryan V. Murphy and Simon and Harriet Cooper.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban. Nick Donnermeyer, from Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, represented the filmmakers. Saban recently acquired another Keeyes’ film, “The Last Girl,” starring Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig and Banderas. The company also has Pierre Morel’s “The Ambush,” the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the UAE, and Saban’s first non-English language film acquisition, as well as Jason Momoa’s “The Last Manhunt.”