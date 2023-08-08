‘Street Trash,’ a 1987 Cult Classic, Is Getting a ‘Melted Gonzo Goodness’ Remake

Cineverse has acquired all North American rights to the reboot of the 1987 horror-comedy “Street Trash.” The remake of the cult classic is helmed by “Fried Barry” director Ryan Kruger.

Over three decades after the slimy and grimy film’s debut, Kruger is moving this horror story out of Brooklyn and into a whole new continent with an even more potent message. “Our reimagining of Street Trash takes place in Cape Town, South Africa where the growing divide between rich and poor has changed the world as we know it,” said Kruger in a statement. “I was a huge fan of the original ‘Street Trash’ when I was a kid, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce a whole new generation to the melted gonzo goodness that made the original such a classic.”

Per the film’s official logline, “’Street Trash’ follows a group of homeless misfits as they fight for survival when they discover a plot to exterminate every homeless person in the city.” The remake stays true to the original plot — which chronicles the disgusting decay of New York wanderers after ingesting bottles of toxic alcohol — but expounds the gore to create a metaphor for something much larger.

Kruger added, “While our reimagining features new, exciting plot elements that give the film many bizarre twists and turns, the core of the film lies with our diverse and unique cast of characters. As a director, I am very character centric and I can’t wait to see our strange and hilarious ensemble on screen together as they navigate the hostile streets of Cape Town. Our version of ‘Street Trash’ will be raw, hilarious, packed with vibrant characters and multi-colored explosions of gooey greatness.”

Original “Street Trash” director Jim Muro and producer Roy Frumkes executive produce alongside Bad Dragon and Vinegar Syndrome. The film is produced by Justin Martell and Matt Manjourides of Not the Funeral Home, with Chris McGurk, Brandon Hill, Brad Miska and Yolanda Macias serving as executive producers for Cineverse. Production in South Africa is handled by Protagonist Studios and Stage Five Films. The rights deal was negotiated by Hill and Manjourides.

“Street Trash” is set to release as a Screambox original in 2024.