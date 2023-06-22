‘Kill Bill,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘The Neverending Story’ Join Cinespia’s Summer Screening Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinespia is set to debut a slate of film screenings in honor of its 22nd summer season, Variety can exclusively reveal. Joining the lineup for the month of August are “The Neverending Story,” “Pretty Woman,” “Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2” and “Poltergeist.”

Cinespia initially began as a screening of “Strangers on a Train,” expanding to become the most popular outdoor cinema event in Southern California. Their summer season screenings will all take place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, presented by Amazon Studios.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our lineup of film screenings for August of our 22nd season,” said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. “We’re also excited to be bringing back the Cinespia fan favorite ‘all nighter’ double feature with Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2 which will screen at the Cemetery until 2 a.m.”

“The Neverending Story” will be screened on Saturday, August 5. Per the event’s official logline, “A young boy hiding from school bullies stumbles upon a book that changes his life forever and turns his imagination into a battleground. Fantasyland Fantasia might seem like a world of make-believe, but the dangers are all too real when the Nothing threatens the realm of enchantment.”

The “Pretty Woman” viewing will take place on Saturday, August 12, adorned by DJ sets, a free photo booth and a beer/wine bar.

On Saturday, August 19, a double-feature “Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2” all-night screening event will be presented in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary. A free photo booth will be onsite in addition to the night’s slice-and-dice dance party.

Finally, “Poltergeist” will be shown on Saturday, August 26, adorned by DJ sets before and after the viewing and a beer/wine bar.

To purchase tickets, visit cinespia.org.