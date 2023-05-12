Christopher Plummer’s Final Performance in ‘Heroes of the Golden Masks,’ Starring Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman: Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The late Oscar-winning thespian Christopher Plummer delivers his final performance in animated feature “Heroes of the Golden Masks,” also starring Patton Oswalt and Ron Perlman.

Inspired by the ancient bronze masks of Sanxingdui discovered on the archaeological site of Guanghan in the Sichuan Province in the late 1980s, the film centers on Charlie, a wise-cracking, homeless, American orphan who is magically transported to the ancient Chinese kingdom of Sanxingdui, where a colorful team of superheroes need his help to defend the city from a brutal conqueror. Charlie joins the heroes and secretly schemes to steal the priceless golden masks that grant them their powers.

Produced by CG Bros Entertainment, Arcana Studios and Golden Image Cultural Communication Inc, “Heroes of the Golden Masks” also features the voices of Natasha Liu Bordizzo (“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon : Sword of Destiny”), Byron Mann (“Skyscraper”), Osric Chau (“2012”), Kiefer O’Reilly (“The Mighty Ducks : Game Changers”) and director Sean O’Reilly.

O’Reilly’s Arcana Studio is one of Canada’s largest publisher of comics and graphic novels, with over 300 titles in its library. Arcana formed in 2004 when O’Reilly first published and wrote the comic book series “Kade.” Other successes from the studio include “Clockwork Girl” and “Mighty Mighty Monsters,” which was later turned into three 44-minute animated specials.

In 2012, Arcana opened an animation division and their first animated feature was “The Clockwork Girl” (2014). Arcana went on to produce “Kagagi: The Raven,” which O’Reilly directed.

O’Reilly’s credits as director also include “Pixies,” “Howard Lovecraft & the Frozen Kingdom,” “Howard Lovecraft & The Undersea Kingdom,” “Howard Lovecraft & the Kingdom of Madness,” “Panda vs Aliens,” “The Steam Engines of Oz,” “Go Fish” and “Corrective Measures.”

“Heroes of the Golden Masks” will premiere on digital June 9 from Gravitas Ventures.

Watch the trailer here: