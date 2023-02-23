Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas to Receive NATO Honor at CinemaCon

Filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are set for a big honor at this year’s CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners.

Nolan and Thomas will receive the NATO Spirit of the Industry award, presented by the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27 at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I am deeply honored to present the Spirit of the Industry Award to our good friends Chris and Emma as my last official act as President of NATO,” noted NATO President and CEO John Fithian. “No one has done more to advance the theatrical experience than these two champions of cinema.”

Partners on screen and off, Nolan and Thomas have rolled out some of the biggest theatrical events in the contemporary movie landscape, including “Tenet,” “Dunkirk,” “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy. Their anticipated next project “Oppenheimer,” about the development of the atomic bomb, will be released this summer. Combined, their movies have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and earned 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two for best picture.

Several huge blockbuster hopefuls will be rolled out at CinemaCon — an event designed to excite theater owners about upcoming product from the studios. As Variety exclusively reported this week, Warner Bros. will mount the first full screening of Ezra Miller’s “The Flash.” Footage is also expected from Margot Robbie’s “Barbie,” Vin Diesel’s “Fast X” and Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission: Impossible” adventure.

“Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh. The project was filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film.