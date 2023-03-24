Christina Milian to Executive Produce and Star in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Milian continues her streak of rom-coms at Netflix with the upcoming holiday movie “Meet Me Next Christmas.”

The project marks the actor and musician’s third collaboration with Netflix following her popular destination romances, 2021’s “Resort to Love” — which spent four weeks on the streamer’s global top 10 film list — and 2019’s “Falling Inn Love.”

Milian will executive produce and star in “Meet Me Next Christmas,” playing Layla, who, in pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

The film also stars Devale Ellis (“Sistas,” “Zatima,” “The Perfect Find”), Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar,” “Insecure”) and Kalen Allen (“An American Pickle,” “With Love”), alongside the Grammy-winning a capella group Pentatonix (Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee).

Directed by Rusty Cundieff (“Chappelle’s Show,” “White Water”), “Meet Me Next Christmas” is written by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis (“The Neighborhood,””Malibu Rescue”). Mark Roberts (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” “Water and Power”) is producing the project, while Simon Lythgoe and Matt Code executive produce alongside Milian.

The film is scheduled to start production next week.

Milian first proved to be a rom-com queen with a classic turn in 2003’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” plus she’s also starred in two other holiday films: 2010’s “Christmas Cupid” at Freeform and 2018’s “Memories of Christmas” for Hallmark. And since “Resort to Love” featured her singing (albeit comedically) “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” one can only hope for a collaboration with Pentatonix in this film.

Milian, Ellis and Siriboe are represented by UTA. Milian is also repped by Neon Kite; Milian Management; and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Ellis is repped by Bodega7 and Dr. Keith White; and Siriboe by M88 and Granderson Des Rochers.