Chris Tucker Says He’s ‘Definitely’ in for ‘Rush Hour 4’: ‘I Love Working With Jackie Chan’

Jackie Chan announced at the Red Sea International Film Festival last December that “Rush Hour 4” is officially in development. “We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now,” the acting icon said, adding that he would be meeting with the film’s director later that night to work on the script. No official “Rush Hour 4” details exist outside of Chan’s tease, but considering his co-star Chris Tucker more than eager to return to the franchise.

Tucker recently spoke to Audacy’s V-103 while making the press rounds for his role in Ben Affleck’s “Air,” and he included “Rush Hour 4” on his roster of projects coming up next.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level,” Tucker said. “That’s what I like…I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen…’Rush Hour 4,’ that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it.”

A potential fourth “Rush Hour” movie has been in talks for many years. Tucker said all the way back in 2018 that a “Rush Hour 4” was finally on the way, adding at the time, “It’s happening. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.” The sequel didn’t get off the ground then.

All three “Rush Hour” movies were directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several women in the years following “Rush Hour 3’s” release. Warner Bros. has severed all ties with Ratner. The “Rush Hour” trilogy was distributed by New Line, which Warner Bros. owns.