Chris Pratt Swore Off Marvel Auditions After Losing ‘Thor,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Trek’ and More: ‘I Definitely Don’t Have That It-Factor’

Chris Pratt revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he swore off auditioning for Marvel movies after he lost out on roles in “Thor” and more superhero films. The actor would go on to headline Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

“I auditioned for them all. I had a rough run with Marvel,” Pratt said. “I auditioned for ‘Thor,’ but not even to be Thor — but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn’t get a callback. Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for like: ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'”

“It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again,” Pratt continued. “I was like, ‘This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'”

When asked which Marvel movies he auditioned for, Pratt answered: “I mean, all of them. Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say ‘No, we don’t need to see him,’ or I would get there and see them, they’d go, ‘No, that’s the last time we need to see you.'”

“And it was not only just Marvel things but there have been a lot of heroic characters in various films… Not DC characters, but like, you know, ‘Star Trek’ or ‘Avatar,'” Pratt said. “Anything that was like, ‘This guy walks in and he’s got the it-factor.’ Over and over again I was like, ‘Well, I definitely don’t have that it-factor they’re looking for because they don’t even want me to come back.'”

Landing the role of Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” along with headlining Universal’s “Jurassic World” franchise transformed Pratt into an A-list star. He’s headlined three movies in each franchise, with all three “Jurassic World” movies grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in theaters May 5 from Disney.