Chris Pine to Play Ruler of Magical Kingdom in Walt Disney Animation’s ‘Wish’

Chris Pine has been cast in “Wish,” Walt Disney’s upcoming animated musical. He joins an ensemble that includes Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

News that the “Star Trek” star will add his dulcet tones to the family film came at CinemaCon. Pine most recently appeared in “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” His credits include “Jack Ryan,” “Into the Woods,” “Hell or High Water” and “Wonder Woman.”

“Wish” is written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The film revolves around an intriguing, slightly meta question: How did the wishing star, which so many Disney characters wish upon, come into the cosmos? The film unfolds in the magical kingdom of Rosas and introduces Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit who deeply cares about her community. When Asha turns to the sky in a moment of need and makes a wish, her plea is answered by a little ball of energy called Star. Together, they team up to save Asha’s community.

Pine lends his voice to the ruler of Rosas. “As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” Lee said.

“Wish” has original songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger. “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22.

Pine is represented by John Carrabino Management, CAA and SBV Talent Agency.