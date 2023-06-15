After Calling ‘Thor 4’ Too Silly, Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor 5’ Must Be ‘Unpredictable’: ‘I Don’t Want to Continue’ for So Long That Fans ‘Roll Their Eyes’

Chris Hemsworth has no idea what the future has in store for Thor, which is currently the only character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be at the center of four standalone movies (although Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is surely next). Hemsworth’s last Marvel outing, 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” turned off many Marvel fans with its silly humor and unappealing visual effects, so much so that even Hemsworth himself called the film “too silly.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth confirmed nothing is official regarding his Marvel return. He wants a potential “Thor 5” to be “unpredictable,” but he also doesn’t want to risk playing Thor for so long that Marvel fans start rolling their eyes.

“I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase,” Hemsworth said. “There’s always conversations…Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know.”

“I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character,” Hemsworth added. “If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

While “Thor: Love and Thunder” divided fans and film critics, it was still a box office hit with $760 million worldwide.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” Hemsworth told GQ last month. “It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective…I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Hemsworth said his biggest critics were his son’s friends. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he said. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

In addition to four four standalone Thor movies, Hemsworth has appeared in an additional four Marvel movies thanks to the “Avengers” films.

“I love the experience,” Hemsworth told GQ. “I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process. ‘Thor 1’ and 2 were their own thing, ‘Thor 3’ and 4 were a very different feel…and then even ‘Avengers,’ the Lebowski Thor, the ‘Infinity War’ Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different.”

Hemsworth next stars in Netflix’s “Extraction 2,” streaming June 16.