Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers’ Group Text Was ‘Wild’ After Jeremy Snow Plow Accident: ‘Any Of Us Can Go at Any Minute’

Chris Hemsworth told GQ UK that he’s been thinking about death a lot more lately as his forties quickly approach and in the aftermath of his “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner suffering a near-fatal accident in January. Renner was hospitalized with blunt chest trauma, over 30 broken bones and more after his snow plow ran him over at the start of the year.

“We were all on our ‘Avengers’ text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild,” Hemsworth said about the immediate aftermath of Renner’s accident. “None of us really knew how serious it was. I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’”

Hemsworth added, “We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”

The “Avengers” group chat includes the six actors from 2012’s “The Avengers”: Hemsworth, Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. Many of Renner’s Marvel co-stars used social media to send him prayers and messages of support after the accident, while the likes of Johansson, Evans and “Ant-Man” star Evangeline Lilly visited Renner at his home during his recovery.

“I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” Johansson recently told Variety about visiting Renner. “To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Once Renner returned home for his recovery, Johansson said the “Avengers” group text started piling on him with jokes.

“On the ‘Avengers’ text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’” Johansson said. “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

Renner has since regained most his ability to walk and attended the April world premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations” in Hollywood. As for Hemsworth, he can’t shake the feeling that life is short.

“I don’t think I wanna turn 40,” Hemsworth told GQ UK ahead of his August birthday. “I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway’….The reality of ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”

Head over to GQ UK’s website to read Hemsworth’s profile in its entirety.