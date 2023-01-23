Chris Evans Sends Love to ‘Tough’ Jeremy Renner After Breaking 30 Bones: ‘Has Anyone Checked on the Snowcat?’

As Jeremy Renner recovers from over 30 broken bones after a freak accident involving his snowplow, Chris Evans is sending love to his “Avengers” co-star.

“That’s one tough mf’er,” Evans responded to a photo of Renner in recovery. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love.”

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???



Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

Renner quipped back at Evans: “Love you brother… I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel.”

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Renner revealed last weekend that he broke over 30 bones in the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. In an attempt to help a family member whose car was stranded in the snow, Renner ended up being run over by his PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of machinery weighing at least 14,000 pounds.

The “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown” star is now recovering and undergoing physical therapy at home. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote in a Jan. 21 update on social media. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Renner has kept fans updated on his health via social media. In a post from Jan. 5, Renner appeared in the hospital and was in good spirits as he joked about having a spa day with his sister and mother. His eye was swollen shut in the video, and he was seen breathing out of an oxygen mask at the time.