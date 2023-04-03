Chris Evans: ‘There’s More Steve Rogers Stories to Tell,’ but Captain America Return ‘Doesn’t Quite Feel Right’ Yet

Ever since Chris Evans exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Avengers: Endgame,” comic book movie fans have been clamoring for his return as Steve Rogers. It appears they’ll have to keep waiting for now. Speaking at the C2E2 fan convention in Chicago, Evans said a potential Captain America return “doesn’t quite feel right” at the moment. However, Evans did admit that telling more Captain America stories is appealing to him, so never say never.

“It’s tough, because look, I love that role deeply,” Evans said when asked about returning as Captain America. “He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there’s more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it… it’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well.

Evans added, “As much as I’m connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right right now.”

“Avengers: Endgame” ended with Evans’ Steve Rogers giving the Captain America shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon. The Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” centered in part on Sam as he reconciled with what becoming the new Captain America would be. Sam accepted the challenge, and the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Captain America: New World Order” will find Mackie and Sam Wilson front and center as the new Captain America.

Evans played Captain America for eight years, starting with 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and ending with 2019’s “Endgame.” Prior to headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans played Johnny Storm in two “Fantastic Four” movies.

“The more you make those movies, the more research you do prior to the film, the more you realize you become a fan… you start to see these amazing characters and great stories,” Evans said about his decade-plus of making superhero movies. “You have all these creative people coming together, trying to operate on the same intangible idea.”

“Comics give everyone a common ground to kind of say, ‘We’ve all seen this. We all know how we felt when we read it, when we saw it,'” Evans added. “And that’s the starting point. And that’s really, it’s an incredible help when you make it a film, not to mention the incredible built-in fan base.”

Next up for Evans is the Apple action-comedy “Ghosted,” co-starring Ana de Armas. The film streams April 21 on Apple TV+.