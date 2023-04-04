Chloé Zhao Directing Adaptation of Shakespeare-Era Novel ‘Hamnet’ for Amblin Partners

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) will direct an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed Shakespeare-era novel “Hamnet” for Amblin Partners. Zhao is writing the screenplay with O’Farrell. Amblin Partners, Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions and Book of Shadows are all backing the project.

O’Farrell’s New York Times bestseller reframes the creation of William Shakespeare’s most famous play, “Hamlet,” through the lens of the playwright’s wife Agnes, as she grieves the death of her only son, Hamnet. In 2020, the novel won the Women’s Prize for fiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction.

Liza Marshall (“The End We Start From,”), Pippa Harris (“1917”) and Sam Mendes (“1917”) are producing, and Nic Gonda (“Tree of Life”) is executive producing for Book of Shadows. Jeb Brody, Amblin’s president of production, and Mia Maniscalco, SVP of creative affairs, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Zhao is repped by CAA, Pangea and Ilene Feldman Management, Linda Lichter of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark, Inc., and IDPR. O’Farrell is repped by Conrad Williams at Blake Friedmann Literary Agency and Victoria Hobbs at AMHeath.

More to come.