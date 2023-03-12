Chinese Animated Features, Jane Seymour Comedy Head Autumn Sun Slate at FilMart

Hong Kong-based indie sales agent Autumn Sun comes to FilMart with a bulging slate of new film titles from around Asia — including two animated features from mainland China.

Autumn Sun, headed by sales veteran Elliot Tong, is giving a market premiere to “Planet Cat,” an animated feature by Song Yuefeng (“Ping Pong Rabbit,” “Throne of Elves”) about a chance meeting between a stray cat and a girl in a city at night. The film is produced by Nuctopus Studio and Dreamers Studio and previously won a development prize at the Beijing International Film Festival. The feature is now in post-production and a promo reel is being screened at the market.

“Dance With the Finless Porpoise,” another Chinese animated feature in post-production, also gets its market premiere. The fantasy imagines the finless porpoises as guardians of the Yangtze River delta, with one who can turn herself into a human princess. The film is co-directed by Chen Xi and Chen Weijian and produced by Global Digital Creations.

In an altogether different register is “Mae Nak Reborn: Chapter 1,” a ghostly horror film from Thailand. The story sees an ancient witch take revenge on a gang of rapists. The film is directed by Adirek Phothong and starsvOlaf Smith, Mai Prangned and Ploy Janthakan. Production is by Rush Hour Film Art.

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” is a recently completed Cambodian-produced horror film. Directed by Kou Darachan and produced by Sastra Film, the film tells the story of a woman who tries to escape the nightmares that are so powerful they could kill her.

Australian family comedy “Ruby’s Choice” completes Autumn Sun’s slate. Starring Jane Seymour, the film tells a touching story of a teenage girl forced to share a bedroom with her grandmother, who is suffering from dementia. The feature, completed last year, was directed by Michael Budd (“Life of the Party”) and produced by Amazing People Pictures.