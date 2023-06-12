China Box Office: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Scores $40 Million Opening Weekend

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” enjoyed a $38.9 million (RMB276 million) opening weekend in mainland China. The score was comfortably the biggest by any film between Friday and Sunday and the second biggest opening by a Hollywood film this year in the territory.



Data from consultancy firm Artisan Gateway suggests that the film accounted for some 63% of China’s nationwide gross box office over the weekend.



Giant screen systems provider, Imax reported that the film earned $5.9 million of the total from its screen network in China, or some 15% of the China total.



Fan reactions, according to scores tallied by online sources, were very solid. Users of the Maoyan and Taopiaopiao ticketing platforms gave “Rise of the Beasts” a 9.1 out of ten rating. Those on the more high-brow Douyin review site, assessed it as a more middling 6.3.



While the score sees “Rise of the Beasts” trailing only “Fast X” among this year’s Hollywood openers in China, the numbers nevertheless point to a franchise that is looking tired and a more difficult environment for U.S. movies in China. In comparison, “Transformers 5” in 2017 earned RMB289 million ($40.5 million, using today’s exchange rates) in its first day, back in 2017.



Maoyan now forecasts that “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will achieve only RMB596 million ($84 million) in its China theatrical career.



The film’s opening, nevertheless, gave Hollywood a one-two-three at the top of the mainland Chinese box office. After opening on top a week earlier, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slipped to second place, earning $8.9 million (RMB63.1 million) for a 10-day cumulative of $34.1 million. “Fast X” was in third place with $3.4 million, for a $132 million (RMB936 million) cumulative since releasing on May 17.



China’s “Godspeed” took fourth place with $3.1 million over the weekend, for a cumulative of $158 million (RMB1.12 billion).



Vintage Studio Ghibli animation title “Castle on the Sky” earned $2.5 million in fifth place. It has earned $15.5 million since hitting Chinese screens on June 1.



Artisan Gateway reports that the weekend’s $63 million increment lifted the year-to-date running box office total to $3.27 billion. That is 46% up on a disappointing 2022 and 20% below 2019.