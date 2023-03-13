China Box Office: ‘Post-Truth’ Wins Weekend With $17 Million Launch

“Post-Truth,” a Chinese comedy film about a cemetery plot salesman trying to salvage his reputation in the face of online assaults, topped the cinema box office in mainland China over the weekend, ahead of another new release title “Revival.”



Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway showed that “Post-Truth” earned $17.0 million between Friday and Sunday. Including preview, it has a cumulative of $20.3 million. Crime drama, “Revival” earned $10.3 million over the weekend and has a running total of $11.4 million including previews.



The two newcomers dominated the box office and relegated Hong Kong-produced courtroom drama “A Guilty Conscience” to a distant third place. “Guilty” took $2.3 million (RMB15.8 million) for a cumulative of $23 million since releasing on Feb. 24.



The remaining places in the top five continued to be occupied by films that released at Chinese New Year in January. “The Wandering Earth 2” took RMB15.7 million (nearly $2.3 million) for a cumulative of $598 million (RMB4.00 billion).



“Boonie Bears: The Guardian Code” took fifth place with $1.8 million for cumulative since release on Jan. 22 of $212 million.



Last week’s chart-topper, Hong Kong’s “Cyber Heist” crashed out of the chart.



The box office could look different again next week. U.S. horror “M3GAN” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” are both set to release on Friday, ahead of a weekend with seven new titles making staggered Friday and Saturday debuts.



Aggregate nationwide gross revenues were $39.1 million, giving rise to a year-to-date total of $2.11 billion. That is 7.8% ahead of 2022 at the same point last year, according to Artisan Gateway.