China Box Office: ‘Lost in the Stars’ Is Weekend’s Top Film Worldwide With $98 Million Debut

Chinese mystery drama “Lost in the Stars” was the top-grossing film on the planet over the latest weekend – despite playing only a single territory.



The film earned $70.7 million (RMB502 million) between Friday and Sunday in mainland China, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That put it far and away ahead of other Chinese new releases and Hollywood’s holdovers “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “The Flash.”



With the Dragon Boat Festival holiday occurring on Thursday, the film was given an unusual one-day advance on the normal releasing pattern in China. Including Thursday takings, the film made a total of $98.3 million (RMB968 million).



Data from Comscore shows “Lost in the Stars” handily beating second-placed “Elemental,” which earned $49.8 million between Friday and Sunday ($31.3 million in 40 international markets and $18.5 million in North America).



“Lost in the Stars” is a Chinese adaptation of a 1990 Russian movie “A Trap for the Lonely Man,” which itself was adapted from a Robert Thomas stage play. It sees a woman disappear while on an overseas trip with her husband. Just as mysteriously, she reappears at the moment that the search for her is running out of steam. But the man refuses to accept that she is the same woman and believes that she is an imposter.



The Chinese adaptation was scripted by hitmaker Chen Sicheng (“Detective Chinatown” franchise) and co-directed by Liu Xiang (“Knock Knock”) and Cui Rui. The cast is headed by Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Janice Man and Du Jiang.



Chinese romance film “Love Never Ends” was given a five-day opening run and placed second. Over the Friday-Sunday weekend, it earned $11.8 million (RMB83.7 million) according to Artisan Gateway. Over five days, it earned $23.7 million.



“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” slipped from second place to third. It earned $8.3 million for a three-weekend total of $79 million (RMB561 million).



“Never Say Never,” written and directed by actor Wang Baoqiang (“Lost in Thailand,” “Detective Chinatown””) does not officially release in China until July 6. Nevertheless, its previews were strong enough to earn it $6.3 million (RMB44.5 million) and take fourth place over the weekend. Earnings to date add up to $9.4 million.



“The Flash” shot rapidly downwards, falling from first place on its opening weekend to fifth place in its second session. It grossed $3.4 million between Friday and Sunday, for a ten-day cumulative of $23.7 million.



China’s huge park of Imax screens played three of the top five titles. “Lost in the Stars” earned $1.5M of its total on the circuit. “The Flash” earned $670,000. “Transformers: Rise of the beasts” earned $1 million.



Nationwide, China’s box office haul was $111 million over the weekend. That lifts the year-to-date total to $3.52 billion. Artisan Gateway calculates that as 50% ahead of the same point last year, but 18% behind 2019.