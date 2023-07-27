‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ Director Sam Fell to Speak at VIEW Conference 2023

Director Sam Fell will bring his animated feature “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” from Netflix and Aardman, to the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, where it will have its Italian premiere. Fell will discuss the making of the film during the conference, which will run from Oct. 15-20.

Fell was nominated for an animated feature Academy Award, along with Chris Butler, for Laika’s 2012 stop-motion film “ParaNorman” and was nominated for a BAFTA Award alongside David Bowers for the animated film “Flushed Away,” from DreamWorks Animation and Aardman. “Dawn of the Nugget,” which features the voices of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, is a sequel to the 2000 Aardman stop-motion feature “Chicken Run” and follows chicken freedom fighters Ginger and Rocky as they raise their daughter Molly.

“For many years, Aardman has shared its unique vision of the world through the wonderful medium of stop-motion animation. It’s a privilege to welcome Sam Fell, director of Aardman’s latest movie, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ to speak in person at VIEW Conference 2023. I know his unique blend of wit and wisdom will inspire our international audience, as he recounts the story of the making of this new animated specticle,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez.

Each October, the VIEW Conference brings together an array of industry professionals, thought leaders and enthusiasts to share insights about the fields of animation, VFX and games in the unique setting of Turin, Italy. The conference features speakers, presentations, workshops and masterclasses from some of the biggest names in the business.

Other speakers at the conference include Pixar’s Peter Sohn, who will talk about his film “Elemental,” Lucasfilm VP and executive creative director Doug Chiang, who will discuss his work overseeing designs for the “Star Wars” franchise across films, theme parks, games and new media, Industrial Light & Magic animation supervisor Hal Hickel, who will talk about his work on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” and writer-director Henry Selick (“Coraline,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Wendell & Wild”), who will deliver an onstage presentation and preside over a workshop at the event.

