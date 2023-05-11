Charlize Theron Slams ‘Stupid’ Anti-Drag Laws: ‘I Will F— Anybody Up Who’s Trying to F— With Drag Queens’

Charlize Theron participated in the recent “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon and sent a stern message to conservative lawmakers seeking to ban drag queens from performing: “We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen,” Theron said in a video. “If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person,”

“Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should,” the Oscar winner added. “All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

Drag queens have become a target of conservative lawmakers in states such as Tennessee, Kentucky and Montana over the last several weeks. All three states have moved forward with bills banning public drag performances.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a bill that goes into effect on July 1 that bans gender-affirming health care for minors. He also signed a bill limiting drag show performances in Tennessee. While it doesn’t implicitly say the word “drag,” the bill forbids drag performances by male or female impersonators who, as the law defines it, provide entertainment that is “harmful to minors.”

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” RuPaul said in a March statement on anti-drag bills. “But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

RuPaul continued, “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government. And by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote.”

Theron is about to embark on the press tour for “Fast X,” in theaters May 19 from Universal Pictures. She was joined at the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon by celebrities such as Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg, Billy Eichner, Sarah Silverman, Adam Lambert and Marcia Gay Harden, among others.