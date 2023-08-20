‘Peanuts’ Creator Charles Schulz’s Son Hopeful for New Movie, Says ‘Nothing Is Off the Table’

Craig Schulz, the son of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, is hopeful a new movie based on the comic strip will happen.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Craig discussed the possibility of another “Peanuts” film.

“I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you. [Laughs] Nothing is off the table, we’re always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we’ve done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother’s Day, and how it interacts with enough people,” he said. “l those subjects are just really fun, and as you know, the ‘Peanuts’ universe is sort of endless.”

There are currently five features in the “Peanuts” franchise: “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” (1969), “Snoopy Come Home” (1972), “Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown” (1977), “Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don’t Come Back!!)” (1980) and “The Peanuts Movie” (2015). The 2015 computer-animated comedy follows Charlie Brown (voiced by Noah Schnapp) and his attempts to impress the Little Red-Haired Girl, whom he has a crush on. Meanwhile, Snoopy writes a book where he embarks on an adventure as a World War I flying ace.

In a review of “The Peanuts Movie,” Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge wrote, “The late Charles M. Schulz almost surely would have appreciated the result, which presents a wholesome, goody-goody view of childhood emotional challenges barely advanced since his “li’l folks” first graced the big screen back in 1969’s ‘A Boy Named Charlie Brown,’ apart from the risky move or transforming the cartoonist’s hand-drawn bobble-headed characters into complex computer-generated models of themselves — in 3D, no less.”

Craig continued, “There are so many great characters to work with, there’s so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don’t know that a movie is off the table. I would like to see one come back, but keep your fingers crossed, we will see.”

The latest “Peanuts” special “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” premiered Friday on Apple TV+.