‘Challengers’ Trailer: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist Star in Lucas Guadagnino’s Sexy Tennis Love Triangle

Could Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film be a “love” story for the ages?

Guadagnino’s latest feature, “Challengers,” has finally released its first trailer, providing a highly anticipated look at Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in what’s being billed as a romantic sports comedy film.

Zendaya stars as pro tennis player Tashi opposite O’Connor and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”). “Challengers” follows Tashi and her husband, Art (Faist), as they reunite with a former rival, Patrick (O’Connor) — who also happens to be Tashi’s former lover and best friend. Tashi convinces Art to enter the Challengers tennis tournament, but once Art learns he’ll be playing against Patrick, drama — and major competition — ensues.

According to the film’s official logline, “Challengers” follows “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

Guadagnino revealed to Variety that Zendaya trained for three months with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert. In addition to training with Zendaya, Gilbert served as a consultant on the film. Guadagnino was also joined by screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (“Ticklish”) and his “Bones and All” collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are composing the film’s score.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” producer Amy Pascal serves as a producer on the film, alongside Guadagnino and executive producer Bernard Bellew.

The MGM production is set to premiere in theaters this September. Watch the first official trailer for Guadagnino’s “Challengers” below.