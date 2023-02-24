France’s Cesar Awards Announced (Updating Live)

The race is wide open at this year’s Cesar Awards, much like its American cousin, the Oscars, with no obvious best picture winner. Although Louis Garrel’s “The Innocent” and Dominik Moll’s thriller “The Night of the 12th” are leading nominations at 48th Cesar Awards, it’s uncertain that they will also walk away with the biggest prizes. Like the Oscars, the Cesars were also embroiled in controversy due to its failure to nominate female directors.

The omission came as a surprise especially because 2022 was banner year for French female filmmakers, including Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”) and Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”) who the festival circuit and scoring prizes.

“Saint Omer,” for which Alice Diop earned the Lion of the Future and the Golden Lion at Venice, was nominated for four Cesar awards and won best first film.

In her acceptance speech, Diop paid tribute to several female directors who made films last year which inspired her and were ignored by Cesar voters. She cited Rebecca Zlotowski (“Other People’s Children”), Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”) and Mia Hansen-Love (“One Fine Morning”).

On stage with her producers, Christophe Barral and Toufik Ayadi, Diop said “we’re not going anywhere, and we’re not a trend! »

The star of “Saint Omer,” Guslagie Malanda, was nominated for best female newcomer but lost to Nadia Tereszkiewicz, the actor of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Forever Young.”

Besides Diop’s speech, the evening’s biggest highlight was the surprise visit of Brad Pitt who gave a colorful speech paying homage to American director David Fincher, this year’s Honorary Cesar recipient.

Tahar Rahim, the critically acclaimed French actor of “A Prophet” and “The Serpent,” presided over the ceremony.

Nominated for 11 Cesar nominations, “The Innocent” is a heist romantic comedy starring Garrel, Roschdy Zem and Noemie Merlant, who previously starred in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and most recently in “Tár.” Produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint at Les Films des Tournelles, the crowdpleaser world premiered out of competition at Cannes for the 75th anniversary of the festival.

“The Night of the 12th,” meanwhile, is in the running for 10 Cesar awards. The brooding topical procedural, which also opened as part of Cannes’ Premiere section, stars Bastien Bouillon and Bouli Lanners as two cops trying to solve a gruesome murder. Bouillon won best male newcomer.

The movie’s production banner, Haut et Court (“The Class”), picked up the Toscan du Plantier prize which honors the best producer of the year and is voted on by Cesar members.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “As Bestas” won best foreign film, and beat out Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” Tarik Saleh’s “Cairo Conspiracy,” Jerry Skolimowski’s “EO,” Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” and

Here’s the list of nominations for the 2023 Cesar Awards with winners in bold (updating live):

Best Film

“Forever Young”

“Rise”

“The Innocent”

“The Night Of The 12th“

“Pacification”

Best Director

Cedric Klapisch, “Rise”

Louis Garrel, “The Innocent”

Cedric Jimenez, “November”

Dominik Moll, “The Night Of The 12th“

Albert Serra, “Pacification”

Best Actress

Fanny Ardant, “The Young Lovers”

Juliette Binoche, “Between Two Worlds”

Laure Calami, “Full Time”

Virginie Efira, “Paris Memories”

Adele Exarchopoulos, “Zero Fucks Given”

Best Actor

Jean Dujardin, “November”

Louis Garrel, “The Innocent”

Vincent Macaigne, “Diary Of A Fleeting Affair”

Benoit Magimel, “Pacification”

Denis Menochet, “Peter von Kant”



Best Supporting Actress

Judith Chemla, “Le Sixieme Enfant”

Anais Demoustier, “November”

Anouk Grinberg, “The Innocent”

Lyna Khoudri, “November”

Noemie Merland, “The Innocent”

Best Supporting Actor

Francois Civil, “Rise”

Bouli Lanners, “The Night Of The 12th“

Micha Lescot, “Forever Young”

Pio Marmai, “Rise”

Roschdy Zem, “The Innocent”

Best Female Newcomer

Marion Barbeau, “Rise”

Guslagie Malanda, “Saint Omer”

Rebecca Marder, “A Radiant Girl”

Nadia Tereszkiewicz, “Forever Young”

Mallory Wanecque, “The Worst Ones”

Best Male Newcomer

Bastien Bouillon, “The Night Of The 12th“

Stefan Crepon, “Peter Von Kant”

Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, “Confessions Of A Murderer”

Paul Kircher, “Winter Boy”

Aliocha Reinert, “Softie”

Best Original Screenplay

Eric Gravel, “Full Time”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, “Forever Young”

Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, “Rise”

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, “The Innocent”

Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, “Saint Omer”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Michel Hazanavicius, “Final Cut”

Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, “Undercover”

Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, “The Night Of The 12th”

Best Original Score

Irene Dresel, “Full Time”

Alexandre Desplat, “Final Cut”

Gregoire Hetzel, “The Innocent”

Olivier Marguerit, “The Night Of The 12th“

Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, “Pacifiction”

Anton Sanko, “The Passengers Of The Night”

Best Sound

Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, “Rise”

Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, “The Innocent”

Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le borgne, Marc Doisne, “November”

François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, “The Night Of The 12th“

Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, “Pacification”

Best Cinematography:

Julien Poupard, “Forever Young”

Alexis Kavyrchine, “Rise”

Patrick Ghiringhelli, “The Night Of The 12th“

Artur, “Pacifiction”

Claire Mathon, “Saint Omer”

Best editing:

Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time

Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise

Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent

Laure Gardette, Novembre

Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

Best Costume Design:

Caroline de Vivaise, “Forever Young”

Pierre-Jean Larroque, “The Colours Of Fire”

Emmanuelle Youchnovski, “Waiting For Bojangles”

Corinne Bruand, “The Innocent”

Praxedes de Vilallonga, “Pacification”

Gigi Lepage, “Simone – Journey Of The Century”

Best Set Design:

Emmanuelle Duplay, “Forever Young”

Sebastian Birchler, “The Colours Of Fire”

Michel Barthelemy, “The Night Of The 12th“

Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction

Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century

Best Visual Effects:

Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils

Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,

Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire

Mikael Tang Uy, November

Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction