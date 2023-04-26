Carlos Santana Documentary ‘Carlos’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to “Carlos,” an expansive documentary about Latin American jazz fusion icon Carlos Santana, directed by Emmy winner Rudy Valdez (“The Sentence,” “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints”).

“Rudy Valdez’s ‘Carlos’ showcases the genius behind the musical sensation that has led Carlos Santana’s music to resonate with global audiences across multiple generations,” stated Sony Pictures Classics. “We are so pleased to partner with our friends at Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment to help share Carlos’ remarkable story that is as complex, lively and inspiring as his music.”

Last May, Variety exclusively announced that the feature-length documentary was in the works. The film follows Santana’s journey from a 14-year-old street musician to a 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation, and features unseen archival footage and music, offering “an intimate and exhilarating look inside the mind of an elemental force of contemporary music.”

“I am honored and humbled to tell Carlos Santana’s story as a director,” Valdez said. “Carlos is a true trailblazer who has meant so much to so many people. My hope is that this film is a celebration of a life defined by humanity. It was incredibly impactful to see someone who looks like me blow up the boundaries and expectations the world had placed on him as a Mexican immigrant and person of color, and I’m thrilled to be putting this story out into the world.”

The filmmaker also praised the teams at Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment – who jointly financed the film — for their support, adding that, “The film could not have found a better distribution partner than Sony Pictures Classics. In their hands the film will have the opportunity to reach the masses and ensure as many people as possible get a chance to experience Carlos’ magic.”

“Carlos” is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes for Imagine, along with Lizz Morhaim. The film is executive produced by Academy Award-winning producers and Imagine co-founders Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Leopoldo Gout (“Molly’s Game”), Ashley Kahn (“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”) and Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”) also serve as producers. Also credited are co-executive producer Meredith Kaulfers for Imagine Documentaries, executive producer Michael Vrionis and executive producers Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment.

A release date for the documentary has not yet been set.

In addition to 10 Grammys, Santana is a three-time Latin Grammy Award winner, an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a recipient of the Billboard Century Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Santana is listed at No. 15 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s.

News of the documentary comes as the legendary, 75-year-old guitarist and his band set to begin touring North America this summer on the “1001 Rainbows Tour,” performing hits from their 50-year career. Santana is back on the road after he was forced to postpone dates on the 2022 “Miraculous Supernatural” tour due to health complications. He’s also set to begin a residency in Las Vegas at the House of Blues Manadalay Bay this fall.