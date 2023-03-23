Carl Lewis Documentary in the Works From Noah Media, LeBron James’ Uninterrupted (EXCLUSIVE)

A feature documentary on champion athlete Carl Lewis will be the first film under the Noah Media Group‘s recently revealed multi-million dollar content fund.

The documentary will be executive produced by Uninterrupted, the Emmy-winning athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

In a record-breaking career spanning 18 years, Lewis won nine Olympic gold medals in track and field and was voted Sportsman of the Century by the International Olympic Committee. Currently in production, the film will explore the man behind the medals, with exclusive access to his family, closest friends and an unseen, vast archive. It will show the transformational impact Lewis’s career had – both in his sport and in wider society – and is set against a contemporary narrative as Lewis, now a coach and politically engaged, confronts issues around his country’s future.

The film will be co-directed by Noah Media Group’s co-founder Gabriel Clarke (“Finding Jack Charlton,” “McQueen: The Man & Le Mans”) and Chris Hay (“All Around”). James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will executive produce for Uninterrupted.

Further projects that will be developed, financed and produced as part of the content fund will be revealed over the coming months.

Noah’s recent credits include mountaineering-themed Emmy and Grierson nominated Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” and soccer-focused Venice TV Awards-winning “Arsene Wenger: Invincible” with Amazon and co-producers Federation Entertainment.

Nearing completion are an access-all-areas documentary on British boxing champion Ricky Hatton and feature documentary “Villeneuve Pironi,” focusing on the friendship and rivalry between Formula 1 legends, Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, both in partnership with Sky Studios and NBCUniversal.

Clarke said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Carl to tell his timely and important story. The aim has always been to capture the true scale of his sporting and cultural impact, making LeBron, Maverick and the brilliant Uninterrupted team the ideal production teammates.”

Cinetic Media will be representing the Carl Lewis film for worldwide sales, alongside Noah Media Group’s international sales team.