Cardi B and Family Join Voice Cast of ‘Baby Shark’ Animated Movie

American rap musician Cardi B has joined the voice cast of upcoming animation film “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!”



The film is the first feature-length spin-off from “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” a pre-school series which began in 2021 on Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms and is now in its second season.



The show is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Seoul, Korea-based The Pinkfong Company and directed by Alan Foreman (“The Casagrandes,” “Welcome to the Wayne”). Its narrative follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.



Cardi B is joined by several members of her own family. While the multi-platinum icon portrays Sharki B, her partner and fellow musician Offset gives voice to Offshark, while children Kulture plays Kulture Sharki and Wave as Wavey Shark.



The film is set to premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S and shortly after on Paramount+ internationally where the service is available. In Korea, Southeast Asia and China, the movie is distributed by The Pinkfong Company. Paramount+ is carried as a branded block in Korea on the CJ ENM-controlled platform Tving.



The movie will also star regular voice actors from the “Baby Shark’s Big Show” series, including: Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) as William; Natasha Rothwell (“Insecure”) as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein (“We Bare Bears”) as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson (“MADtv”) as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton (“Seinfeld”) as Grandpa Shark.



In other, guest roles, the movie will be voiced by Ashley Tisdale (“High School Musical”), as Stariana, a sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who wants to take center stage with a splash hit; Aparna Nancherla (“Mira, Royal Detective”); Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”); Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live,” “Father of the Bride”); K-pop act Enhypen as a band of belugas; and Lance Bass as a TV announcer.



According to a synopsis from the producers “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!” sees Baby Shark forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family moves to the big city. He must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.



The show had its origins as “Pinkfong Baby Shark,” which launched on YouTube in November 2015 and became the world’s first video to hit 10 billion views on the platform. It has generated hit songs and the viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge, which generated over 1 million cover videos around worldwide.



The new movie is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (“Breadwinners”), Tommy Sica (“Breadwinners”) and Whitney Ralls (“My Little Pony: Equestria Girls”), with Ralls also serving as writer for the movie.



The film and the TV series are produced by Nickelodeon Animation in the U.S., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive VP of global series content for Nickelodeon Animation. Miriam Ritchie serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the movie.