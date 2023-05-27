Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced (Updating Live)

A year after collecting his second Palme d‘Or for “The Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund finds himself on the other end of the equation at the Cannes Film Festival, overseeing the official competition jury awarding this year’s prizes.

The first of the prizes in official competition went to Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho, who plays a working-class Tokyo man in Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days.” The character spends his mornings cleaning public toilets around the city, while leaving himself free time to read books, raise trees and observe the people around him.

Best actress took the room by surprise, spotlighting Turkish actor Merve Dizdar for her role as a rural school teacher who challenges the self-centered male protagonist in Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s long and philosophical “About Dry Grasses.”

Sakamoto Yûji won the screenplay prize for “Monster,” while Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki took the Jury Prize for “Fallen Leaves,” a seemingly timeless love story between two strangers struggling to keep their jobs, forced into the present by radio dispatches from the war in Ukraine.

Directing honors went to Tran Anh Hung for “The Pot au Feu.” Set in the late 19th century, the film focuses on the shared passion between a celebrated gourmet (Benoît Magimel) and his cook (Juliette Binoche), which extends from the kitchen to their personal lives.

Östlund is co-presenting the awards with fellow jurors Paul Dano and Brie Larson, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian writer-director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian writer-director Damián Szifrón and “Titane” director Julia Ducournau (another Palme d’Or winner).

A separate jury decides the Camera d’Or prize for best first feature. That award went to Vietnamese director Thien An Pham’s three-hour art film “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section.

Full list of prizes below.

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: TBA

Grand Prix: TBA

Director: Tran Anh Hung, “The Pot au Feu”

Actor: Kōji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Actress: Merve Dizdar, “About Dry Grasses”

Jury Prize: “Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

Screenplay: Sakamoto Yûji, “Monster”

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” Thien An Pham

Short Films Palme d’Or: “27,” Flóra Anna Buda.

Short Films Special Mention: “Fár,” Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA

Queer Palm: “Monster”

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: “How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: Asmae El Moudir, “Hounds”

Best Director Prize: “The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: “Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: “The Buriti Flower,” João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: “Omen,” Baloji

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: “Creatura,” Elena Martín

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “A Prince,” Pierre Creton

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: “Tiger Stripes,” Amanda Nell Eu

French Touch Prize: “It’s raining in the house,” Paloma Sermon-Daï

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Pyramide Films, “Inshallah a boy”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Jovan Ginić, “Lost Country”