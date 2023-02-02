Film Marketing, Distribution and Data Agency Together Films Hires Caitlin Boyle, Lyndsey Barratt (EXCLUSIVE)

Film marketing, distribution and data agency Together Films has revealed two senior hires as founder and CEO Sarah Mosses prepares for maternity leave.

Caitlin Boyle is joining part-time as interim director of impact. The executive will support the company’s strategy clients and give motivational project management to the live impact campaign team. Boyle’s previous clients include DOC NYC, Magnolia Pictures, Neon, WNET, The Sundance Institute, Patagonia, Timberland, the National Resource Defense Council and The Climate Pledge.

Lyndsey Barratt joins part-time as director of fundraising. The executive recently served as grants manager for the International Documentary Association and has previously partnered with a range of film, theater, dance, and arts advocacy organizations across the U.S. to secure some $20 million in grants for pilot programs, capital campaigns and other institutional growth initiatives.

While Mosses is away, Alex Cook, director of operations at Together Films and former BAFTA executive, and Vicki Brown, head of acquisitions, sales and distribution, previously with Altitude, will be in charge.

Boyle said: “As it expands its presence in the U.S., Together Films will strengthen and deepen the capacity of film teams to achieve their social impact ambitions – and I’m eager to support that work.”

Barratt added: “I am excited to join Together Films in a role where I can continue to collaborate with artists and amplify their stories.”

Together Films recently worked on campaigns for “Stranger at the Gate,” “Battleground” and “To The End.”

Mosses said: “When considering the next phase of Together Films’ expansion into the U.S. market and going on maternity leave I couldn’t have hoped for two better humans to help the team continue on its trajectory to serve our clients and projects to achieve their goals. Caitlin has been a huge source of inspiration for me when starting Together Films, and Lyndsey and I have been close friends since her time at IDA. I’m delighted that two of my favourite people are coming on board at this time.

From an expansion perspective, we’ve been working with a range of U.S. clients over the last few years and increasing the number of U.S. based team members is critical to our future growth. We look forward to working with new US funding partners and projects over the coming year. ”

Together Films has also launched their 2022 Impact Report detailing some of the key achievements across their slate of film, festivals and industry clients.