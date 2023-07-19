Abramorama Buys ‘Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired North American distribution rights for the feature-length documentary “Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids” from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Believe Entertainment Group.

The film is directed by Andrew Jenks (“The Zen of Bobby V”) and charts the meteoric rise of the dolls that set in motion the modern day Black Friday craze. It is narrated and executive produced by Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris.

“Billion Dollar Babies” includes the first interview with Cabbage Patch Kids’ creator Xavier Roberts in over 20 years, as well as sit-downs with journalist Connie Chung,and former Coleco marketing head Al Kahan. The film world premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Abramorama is planning a theatrical release for this fall.

According to the official description, “before the Cabbage Patch Kids, no one could have imagined a world where police would need to break up fights between rampaging adults in toy stores. But after the Cabbage Patch Kids, every manufacturer in the world was desperate for their own ‘riot-worthy’ toy. It’s a saga that also includes counterfeit dolls, U.S. Customs raids, black-market sales, and a much more bare-knuckle consumerism. That’s to say nothing of a lawsuit filed by an unknown artist from rural Kentucky filed who claimed she was the true creator of the dolls, which sparked a contentious four-year legal battle.”

“The Cabbage Patch Kids have proven to be multigenerational touchstones, enjoyed and passed down from parents to children and grandchildren. The definitive film about these iconic collectibles is best enjoyed in a movie theater where fans can share their experiences with other members of the CPK community.” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, COO of Abramorama. “’Billion Dollar Babies’ is the perfect antidote to the franchise sequels, prequels and remakes that populate theater schedules most holiday movie seasons. Abramorama is thrilled to be collaborating with NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Believe Entertainment Group on this North American theatrical release.”

Believe Entertainment Group’s co-founder, Dan Goodman, added “This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Cabbage Patch Kids debut in market, so we’re thrilled to mark the occasion with Abramorama by bringing the film to CPK fans across the country, celebrating the lasting legacy of the “babies” and telling people a new side of the story about a toy brand that was so firmly ingrained in so many people’s lives.”

“Partnering with Abramorama gives this film the opportunity to be seen and enjoyed by a wide audience and that’s something we’re very excited about,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “The fall release of this documentary is aligned with our objective of continuing to create a variety of impactful content.”