CAA Signs ‘Industry,’ ‘Rye Lane’ Star David Jonsson (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed “Industry” and “Rye Lane” star David Jonsson for representation.

News of Jonsson signing with CAA comes just hours after the actor was confirmed to be part of the cast of the yet-to-be-titled “Alien” movie, written and directed by Fede Alvarez.

20th Century Studios announced that Jonsson would be among the actors joining Cailee Spaeny in the sci-fi film — the ninth in the franchise started by Ridley Scott, who is returning to produce. According to a new plot synopsis provided by the studio, the film will follow “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” Also officially joining the project are Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“Rosaline”), Spike Fearn (“The Batman”) and Aileen Wu (“Away From Home”).

Best known for playing Gus on HBO’s hit series “Industry,” directed by Lena Dunham, as well as appearing on Fox’s “Deep State,” Jonsson’s film career is booming. He stars in the Searchlight Pictures rom-com “Rye Lane,” playing a young man named Dom opposite Vivian Oparah’s Yas. The two 20-somethings reeling from bad breakups connect over the course of an eventful day in South London — the film gets its title from the real-life Rye Lane in Peckham — and the film follows the pair as they “help each other deal with their nightmare exes, potentially restoring their faith in romance.” Directed by Raine Allen Miller, in her feature debut, from a screenplay by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, “Rye Lane” will be released on March 31 via Hulu in the U.S. and on Star internationally. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Following “Rye Lane,” Jonsson recently wrapped filming a lead role in Todd Komarnicki’s “God’s Spy.”

Jonsson is also a stage actor, with theater credits including “And Breathe” (which played at the The Almeida Theatre in London), for which he won best actor at the Black British Theatre Awards; “Mary Stuart” (The Almeida/West End); and “Don Juan in SoHo” (Wyndham’s).

In addition to CAA, Jonsson continues to be represented by United Agents in the U.K. and Public Eye.