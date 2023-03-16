CAA Signs ‘Blue Jean,’ ‘Apartment 7A’ Actor Rosy McEwen (EXCLUSIVE) 

CAA has signed rising British star Rosy McEwen.

The actor, who was named to Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch for 2020, was not previously represented in the U.S., and will now be represented by the agency in all areas.

In 2022, McEwen won the British Independent Film Award for best lead performance for “Blue Jean.” She starred as Jean, a closeted teacher pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government plans to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians in 1988 England.

Variety exclusively announced that McEwen would take on the role — her first lead — in the film, written and directed by Georgia Oakley. “Jean is a woman forced to wear multiple masks in the different areas of her life, and as such she has this sort of taut, cloistered energy that Rosy has absolutely mastered,” Oakley stated at the time. “I think it takes an actor such as Rosy, with such intelligence and poise to communicate these kinds of complex emotions; I can’t wait to work with her to bring Jean to life.”

“Blue Jean” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Giornate Degli Autori’s People Choice Award. The BAFTA-nominated film will be released in the U.S. by Magnolia Pictures later this year.

McEwen will next be seen opposite Julia Garner in Paramount Players’ “Apartment 7A.” The mysterious new psychological thriller, which is speculated to be connected to “Rosemary’s Baby,” is produced by John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger (for Sunday Night), along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller (through Platinum Dunes). The project is directed by Natalie Erika James; James also co-wrote the screenplay with Christian White, based on a script by Skylar James.

In television, she is best known for playing Libby Hatch in “The Alienist.” The TNT limited series, which is based on the best-selling novel by Caleb Carr and starred Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans.

Along with her work on screen, she recently finished a run as Desdemona in the National Theatre’s production of “Othello.”

In addition to CAA, McEwen continues to be represented in the U.K. by Curtis Brown Group; Lucy Popkin at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and Public Eye Communications.