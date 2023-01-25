CAA Signs ‘Heroes’ Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis has signed with CAA.

Best known for playing René (a.k.a. the Haitian) in NBC’s “Heroes” and “Heroes: Reborn,” Jean-Louis will next appear opposite Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Sam Neill in the upcoming action movie “Assassin Club.”

The Haitian American actor was most recently seen in “The Gray Man” and also stars in the Netflix feature “Citation,” which won two National Film Awards in the UK, as well as “Detective Knight: Rogue.”

Jean-Louis’ acting career spans more than 25 years, kicking off in 1998 when he moved to Los Angeles after building successful musical theater and modeling careers in France, Spain, Italy, South Africa and England. Jean-Louis has appeared in films including “Tears of the Sun,” opposite Bruce Willis; “Joy”; “Phat Girlz” and “Monster-in-Law.” His television credits include the CW’s “Arrow,” TNT’s “Claws” and CBS’ “Extant,” starring Halle Berry and produced by Steven Spielberg.

In 2008, Jean-Louis co-founded the Los Angeles-based production company Jet Media Production. His producing credits include the documentaries “Haiti: 16:53” and “Jimmy Goes to Hollywood,” plus the features “Everything but a Man” and “Rattlesnakes.” Jean-Louis has served as an executive producer on such films as “The Empty Box” and “Descrances,” for which he won best actor in a leading role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Africa’s equivalent of the Oscars, in 2020.

In 2021, Variety announced that Jean-Louis would come on board to executive produce director José María Cabral’s historic drama “Parsley” (“Perejil”), boosting the Latin American title’s profile.

In addition to CAA, he continues to be managed by Alta Global Media.