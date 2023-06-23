Chloe x Halle, Quinta Brunson, Steven Yeun and Becky G Set for CAA Amplify Summit

Creative Artists Agency has announced the lineup of speakers and attendees for the 2023 CAA Amplify summit, an annual convening of artists, thought-leaders and executives of color from leading organizations in entertainment, sports, media, brands and technology.

Among the bold-faced names confirmed for the sixth annual summit are Chlöe and Halle Bailey — who this year expanded beyond their Grammy-nominated status as recording duo Chloe x Halle into major TV and film projects with leading roles in “Swarm” and “The Little Mermaid,” respectively.

Becky G, a fellow recording artist and actor, is also slated to appear at the summit, joining a list of speakers and attendees that features Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay; Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” showrunner and executive producer Quinta Brunson; and “Beef” star Steven Yeun.

The lineup also includes three-time NBA Champion, activist and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade and The Honest Company founder and actor Jessica Alba, as well as the company’s CEO Carla Vernón.

The invitation-only event will take place June 26-28, in Ojai, Calif., organized by a diverse cross-section of CAA agents and executives to “explore business opportunities, social justice initiatives and collaborations to accelerate transformational change in rooms of leadership and popular culture.”

“CAA Amplify has long utilized CAA’s role as conveners and connectors to create business opportunities for our communities, bringing decision makers together in one room,” stated CAA’s Natalie Tran, who has helped organize the summit since its inception. “Now, more than ever, the collective expertise and influence of the CAA Amplify network are essential to drive stronger collaborations in storytelling and partnerships that will help spark change across our industries.”

Other confirmed speakers and attendees include: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”); actor Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle”); media personality and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown; actor Thuso Mbedu (“The Woman King”); 12-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul; comedian and writer Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”); actor and producer Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); comedian Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”); actor Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”); director Blitz Bazawule (“The Color Purple”); showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas (“Rutherford Falls”); Planned Parenthood president Alexis Mcgill Johnson; Ford Foundation president Darren Walker; NYT bestselling author Anand Giridharadas (“Winners Take All”); and Inflection AI co-founder and CEO Mustafa Suleyman, among others.